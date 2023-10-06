Rockville Man Who Downed 11 Mimosas Before Fatal Crash Facing Prison Time: Prosecutors

Kevin Orihuela, of Rockville, faces up to 15 years in prison after being convicted of killing Germantown's Noel Powell in an August 2022 crash, the Montgomery County State's Attorney said.

Before the cash, Orihuela went to brunch in the Pike and Rose center to celebrate a friend's 21st birthday, consuming bottomless mimosas, Montgomery County prosecutors said.

Photos show Orihuela downing — 11 of them — over the course of 1 hour and 55 minutes and appearing visibly drunk, according to surveillance video, prosecutors said.

Orihuela left the restaurant and fatally struck a Ford Fusion in a T-bone crash at Josiah Henson Parkway and Randolph Road, prosecutors said. The other driver, Powell, was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead soon after. He is survived by his wife and two children, prosecutors said.

Orthuela claimed he had consumed no alcohol, but he had a Blood Alcohol Concentration of .14, more than an hour after the crash, prosecutors said. Orihuela was convicted of homicide by motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and gross negligent manslaughter by motor vehicle.

