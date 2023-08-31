Rockville Man Busted For Child Porn While Boarding International Flight To Japan Sentenced: DOJ

Rockville resident Gregory Thomas Clement, 53, has been sentenced to nine years in prison for the transportation of child pornography after being busted with child porn and discussing sexual proclivities involving young children.

According to his guilty plea, in May last year, Homeland Security was tipped off by an international law enforcement agency about a man - later identified as Clement - who was using an encrypted chat app to discuss his interest in children.

Investigators say that Clement was tracked down in Chicago in August last year as he was boarding a plane to Japan. He later provided agents with his phone, which had depictions of his sexual abuse of a minor, leading to his arrest.

A search of his home also led to the seizure of additional electronic devices with child porn images and videos.

In addition to his prison term, Clement will also have to register as a sex offender in Maryland anywhere he lives, works, or studies. A judge also ordered 15 years of probation once he is released.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.