Rockville Elementary Students Hospitalized After Ingesting 'Methamphetamine Substance'

Three Rockville elementary school students are recovering after ingesting an unknown substance.

College Garden Elementary School
College Garden Elementary School Photo Credit: Image capture © 2023 Google
Annie DeVoe
Annie DeVoe

Rockville City Police along with Montgomery County Police detectives were called to the College Garden Elementary School on Yale Place after receiving reports that three students became sick on Monday, April 17.

Detectives say that a group of students found a container of blue items that they thought were candy, with three of them ingesting the items. 

The students reportedly started to feel dizzy and went to the school nurse who called medics.

The students were taken to a nearby hospital where they were treated. Toxicology results suggest that the substance was a methamphetamine related drug such as Adderall or MDMA. 

“I am relieved that the students will ultimately be fine, but in many ways, what happened today is frightening,” said Chief Marcus Jones. “I hope that it serves as a powerful motivator for parents to keep having the difficult conversations with their children about the dangers of taking or eating unknown substances."

All of the students have been discharged from the hospital and are home with their parents. 

