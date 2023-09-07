Republicans Slam Mask Mandate For Kindergarteners Amid Silver Spring Classroom COVID Outbreak

Poll Do You Agree That Masks Should Not Be Required In The Montgomery County School? Yes No Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do You Agree That Masks Should Not Be Required In The Montgomery County School? Yes 45%

The Rosemary Hills Elementary School in Silver Spring issued an alert about precautions that are being put in place after several people tested positive for the virus in the past 10 days.

In response, the district announced that additional KN95 masks were distributed to students and staff in certain classes, which will be required through at least Friday, Sept. 15, except while eating or drinking.

Masks will then again be optional during the subsequent next 10 days.

The move didn’t sit well with some right-wingers, who took to social media immediately to condemn the new mandate.

"This is why all the people who keep saying, 'Why do you care?' about people in masks are so wrong," author and lawyer Clay Travis posted on the platform formerly known as Twitter. "These mask zealots want to force you and your kids to wear them again.

"This is their goal," his rant continued. "They must be ridiculed and defeated. We have to win this battle once and for all."

Embattled Texas Sen. Ted Cruz also chimed in from across the country, using the opportunity to take a swipe at President Joe Biden in the process.

"If you want to voluntarily wear a mask, fine, but leave our kids the hell alone," he added in a separate Tweet.

According to NBC Washington, the reaction to the brazen senator's post led to an increased police presence at the school as a precaution, though there have been no confirmed threats.

