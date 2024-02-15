Repeat Bank Robber Heading Back Behind Bars For Heist At Gaithersburg Branch: Prosecutors

Gaithersburg resident Samuel Harry Powell Jr. is facing up to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of armed robbery and robbery on Thursday, Feb. 15 stemming back to an incident in September 2021.

Prosecutors say that on Sept. 29, 2021, Powell walked into the BB&T Bank in the 400 block of North Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg wearing a medical mask, where he slipped the teller demanding cash in 100s, 50s, and 20s while displaying a handgun.

The teller obliged, and Powell made off with approximately $1,400 in cash, though the robbery was caught on video.

Powell remained at large for months until he was arrested on Oct. 1, 2021 when investigators ran a search of his name and found out that he had committed previous bank robberies, which he served prison time for.

His criminal history includes an armed bank robbery in 1994, which he then escaped from and was rearrested. A 2020 armed bank robbery, and he was placed on probation in September 2021.

Officials also made note that Powell's black Chevy Malibu was also used in a bank robbery in January 2021 involving his "lover/fiancé" Christopher Cline, also known as Carisa Cline, who also robbed the BB&T Bank three years ago.

The two lived together in an apartment on Clopper Road and were engaged during their crime spree, according to court documents.

