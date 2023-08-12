'Proud Marylander' From Montgomery County Claims $4M 'Mega Millions' Lottery Prize

A Montgomery County player - who stressed anonymity and identified only as "Proud Marylander" - is feeling fortuitous after winning $4 million playing "Mega Millions on Friday.

The winning ticket was sold at Lobby Shop on North Charles Street in Baltimore, which will also cash in with a $5,000 bonus.

According to Lottery officials, during the recent "Mega Millions" run, which ended when a ticket sold in Florida matched all the drawn numbers on Aug. 7 for a $1.58 billion jackpot, Maryland saw a total of 29 prizes of $10,000 or more.

Of those, the $4 million claimed by the "Proud Marylander" at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore on Friday was the largest, but there were two at the $1 million level, one for $40,000 and three at the $20,000 level.

