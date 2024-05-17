Torrey Damien Moore, 33, of Silver Spring, has been found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence and illegal possession of a regulated firearm for the 2022 shooting death of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu, the Montomgery State's Attorney's Office announced on Friday, May 17.

The killing happened at the Shell Gas station on New Hampshire Avenue, where Moore had been banned from, on Feb. 8, 2022, when he walked up to the counter to purchase a drink. Moore and the store clerk, Wondimu, became engaged in a verbal altercation and Moore began throwing energy drink shot bottles at Wondimu, the State's Attorney's Office said.

Wondimu picked up a metal pole and tried to strike Moore as he ordered Moore to leave. Moore, however, produced a handgun and shot Wondimu. Wondimu fell to the floor and Moore leaned over the counter, shooting him again and again, as he laid helpless on the ground.

Wondimu was shot a total of three times, and Moore fled the scene.

Law enforcement officials attempting to serve Moore with warrants at his home on the 11000 block of Oak Leaf Drive in Silver Spring the following day made a harrowing discovery: The decomposing body of Moore's girlfriend, 26-year-old Denise Middleton.

Middleton had been shot multiple times, and was eight months pregnant with a baby boy, police said.

On Nov. 18, Moore will stand trial in the shooting death of Middleton and the baby, in which he is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and related charges.

For the killing of Wondimu, Moore faces the potential of life in prison when he is sentenced by Judge McGuckian on Dec. 12, 2024.

