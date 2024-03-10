The beloved Rockville ghost kitchen serving some of the region's best Taiwanese street food has opened up its doors following a brief reprieve to take part on a realty TV food competition.

In January, the Montgomery County eatery temporarily turned off the gas and shut down in exchange for a showcase in what the owners described as "a very exciting food competition."

Details about the TV gig remain elusive, as the owners were unable to disclose much, though they shared tweets from Panama City, Texas, and other locales during their hiatus away from Maryland.

However, their time under the bright lights of Hollywood are over and as of Wednesday, March 6 they're reopened with their regular schedule.

"Back from TV, the bao boys are ready for the reality of feeding our baes the greatest Baos in the world," they posted on Instagram, much to the delight of their customers.

Bao Bei's menu includes a host of traditional Taiwanese food with a modern flare, including what some on social media called "the best pork belly in the area."

"The menu is simple, but they do a stellar job on their specialty items, the baos, and ordering online on the toast app was easy and convenient," one Yelp reviewer wrote.

"The store itself is a ghost kitchen so it was a little hard to find and strange to drive up to what looked like the back of warehouses, but once we found the Bao Bei sign it was easy to pick up our order."

Another added, "So excited to write this review.

"The food was not ready for the time I scheduled for pick-up; however, the food was so amazing that it was worth the wait," he added. "Currently they are operating out of a ghost kitchen, easy to find and plenty of parking."

"We back," the owners posted online. "Open regular schedule ... Come get your bussin Baos ... ORDER NOW."

