Police Seek Help Identifying Non-Verbal Man Who Walked Into Montgomery County Hospital

Members of the Montgomery County Department of Police is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a non-verbal man who was wandered into an area hospital on Thursday night.

Police are attempting to identify this man. Photo Credit: Montgomery County Department of Police
Zak Failla
Officials say that he walked into the facility at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20.

The department is now attempting to locate guardians or family members of the man, who was described as being either 5-foot-8 or 5-foot-9.

No other descriptive information was provided by the police.

Anyone with information regarding the man or his guardians has been asked to contact detectives at the Montgomery County Department of Police's 4th District by calling (240) 773-5500 or the agency's non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000.

