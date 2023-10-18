Overcast 49°

Police Searching For Men Who Kidnapped Teen Girl In Germantown Intersection

An investigation has been launched after a teen girl was reportedly abducted by two men who forced her into a car in Montgomery County, police say.

The girl was taken near the intersection of Waring Station Road and Stoney Bottom Road in Germantown
Zak Failla
Between 3 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, a 13-year-old girl was approached by two men in a dark grey sedan near the intersection of Waring Station Road and Stoney Bottom Road in Germantown, when they got out and forced her into their vehicle.

After driving around, the girl was able to get out of the car and run to the area of the 20000 block of Placid Lake Terrace, where she was located by an area resident who called the police.

The teen was taken by Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel to an area hospital for evaluation and a search for the kidnappers was launched.

Police described the suspects as being Hispanic and Black men. No other information was provided by the department.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the kidnapping or who may have seen anything suspicious on Tuesday afternoon has been asked to call detectives by calling (240) 773-5400. 

