Police In Montgomery County Seek Help Finding Family Of Driver Killed In Single-Car Crash

An alert was issued on Wednesday by the Montgomery County Department of Police as they seek the public's help in finding the loved ones of Windsor Mill resident Robert Hugh Haas, who was killed crashing on Saturday, Oct. 28 in Burtonsville.

Police say that Haas was driving a 2009 Hyundai Elantra north on Columbia Pike at around 12:15 p.m. on Saturday when he lost control, failed to negotiate a traffic circle at the intersection of Dustin Road and struck a retaining wall.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders investigating the crash.

Following his death, investigators have been unable to locate any of Haas' family members, and they are now are seeking assistance in finding them so they can notify them of his death.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding Haas or his family has been asked to contact detectives by calling (240) 773-6620.

