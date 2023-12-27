Light Rain Fog/Mist 45°

SHARE

Police ID Woman Struck, Killed By Two Cars Crossing Dangerous Rockville Intersection

New details have been released by police in Montgomery County after a 70-year-old woman died after being hit by two cars crossing a busy - and sometimes treacherous - intersection on Tuesday night.

The crash remains under investigation in Montgomery County

The crash remains under investigation in Montgomery County

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Michael Förtsch
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Rockville resident Teresa Moreno De Mejia has been identified by investigators as the person killed overnight while walking across Viers Mill Road, authorities announced.

The crash was reported at around 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26 at the intersection of Viers Mill Road and Atlantic Avenue.

According to officials, the investigation determined that De Mejia was walking across the busy street when she was struck by both a Toyota Supra and Toyota Prius heading toward the intersection.

First responders attempted to resuscitate De Mejia, but she died from her injuries later on Tuesday.

According to the Action Committee for transit there have been at least 12 people killed in the same stretch since 2015. This also marks the 15th pedestrian and 48th road death of the year, they added.

Both drivers remained at the scene during the crash investigation, which is ongoing. 

Anyone with information has been asked to contact CRU detectives at the Montgomery County Department of Police by calling (240) 773-6620.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE