Police ID Woman Struck, Killed By Two Cars Crossing Dangerous Rockville Intersection

Rockville resident Teresa Moreno De Mejia has been identified by investigators as the person killed overnight while walking across Viers Mill Road, authorities announced.

The crash was reported at around 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26 at the intersection of Viers Mill Road and Atlantic Avenue.

According to officials, the investigation determined that De Mejia was walking across the busy street when she was struck by both a Toyota Supra and Toyota Prius heading toward the intersection.

First responders attempted to resuscitate De Mejia, but she died from her injuries later on Tuesday.

According to the Action Committee for transit there have been at least 12 people killed in the same stretch since 2015. This also marks the 15th pedestrian and 48th road death of the year, they added.

Both drivers remained at the scene during the crash investigation, which is ongoing.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact CRU detectives at the Montgomery County Department of Police by calling (240) 773-6620.

