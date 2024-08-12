A Few Clouds 80°

Police ID Silver Spring Motorcyclist Killed After Being Ejected From Bike In Maryland Crash

A 30-year-old Montgomery County man was killed after being ejected from his bike when he struck a metal light support pole in White Oak, police say.

The crash was reported in the area of Lockwood Drive and Columbia Pike in White Oak

The crash was reported in the area of Lockwood Drive and Columbia Pike in White Oak

Silver Spring resident Christian Ronaldo Guillen has been identified by investigators as the person who was killed on Saturday afternoon while riding through the area.

The crash was reported shortly before 6 p.m. on Aug. 10 in the area of Lockwood Drive and Columbia Pike. 

Investigators say that Guillen was riding a Honda CBR600 motorcycle north on Columbia Pike when he attempted to make a right turn onto Lockwood Drive.

He struck the pole, was ejected from his bike, and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. It is unclear what caused him to crash.

No other vehicles or victims were involved.

The investigation into the fatal motorcycle crash is ongoing.

