Clinton resident Earl William Smith, 43, has been identified as the person who was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Rockville early on Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. on May 8 near the intersection of Muncaster Mill Road and Norbeck Road.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, Smith was driving a Ford transit T350 when he struck a sign, causing the van to become disabled in the median.

For unknown reasons, Smith got out and was struck in the roadway by a BMW 328i that was traveling east on Muncaster Road near Norbeck Road.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

