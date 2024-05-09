Overcast 61°

Earl William Smith Killed By BMW Driver In Montgomery County

A man who crashed his van and got out to investigate the damage in Montgomery County was struck and killed by a BMW driver, police say.

Muncaster Mill Road and Norbeck Road in Montgomery County

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Clinton resident Earl William Smith, 43, has been identified as the person who was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Rockville early on Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported shortly after 5:30 a.m. on May 8 near the intersection of Muncaster Mill Road and Norbeck Road.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, Smith was driving a Ford transit T350 when he struck a sign, causing the van to become disabled in the median.

For unknown reasons, Smith got out and was struck in the roadway by a BMW 328i that was traveling east on Muncaster Road near Norbeck Road.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

