Beltsville resident Yuan Long Yuin, 43, has been identified as the Montgomery County Department of Police as the rider who was killed during a crash in Silver Spring on Wednesday morning.

According to the agency, shortly before 1:30 a.m. on June 12, first responders were called to the area of Columbia Pike and Fairland Road, where there was a reported single-vehicle crash involving a green 2002 Honda CBR600 motorcycle.

Police say that it is believed Yuin was heading south on Columbia Pike when he lost control, struck a guardrail, and was ejected from the bike.

Yuin was pronounced dead at the scene by Montgomery County Fire and EMS personnel.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact detectives at the Montgomery County Department of Police by calling (240) 773-6620.

