Isaac Akomanyi has been identified as the Nissan driver who was killed following a crash on Saturday night in Gaithersburg with a 2022 Ram 1500 pick-up.

The crash was reported shortly before 10:15 p.m. on July 20 on North Frederick Avenue near Travis Avenue when the Nissan smashed into a pole with the truck right behind him.

According to investigators from the Montgomery County Department of Police, the truck driver was heading north on North Frederick Avenue when it collided with Akomanyi's Nissan Altima, leaving him with critical injuries.

Akomanyi was rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A passenger in his vehicle, and the driver of the Dodge Ram were also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the crash, which remains under investigation on Monday afternoon.

Both vehicles suffered extensive damage.

Witnesses can contact detectives at the agency by calling (240) 773-6620.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.