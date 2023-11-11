Fair 54°

Police ID Man Killed In Double Shooting That Left Teen Critical In Montgomery County

One person is dead and an 18-year-old is hospitalized in critical condition following a shooting on Friday that remains under investigation in Montgomery County.

Montgomery County Police are investigating the shooting.

Police investigators confirmed that Gaithersburg resident Alan Garnica, 22, died in the reported shooting in the 18300 block of Lost Knife Circle on Friday, Nov. 10 in Montgomery Village.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon, officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police were called to investigate reports of shots fired in the area, and upon arrival, they found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds who was taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition on Saturday, according to officials.

Less than a half hour later, at approximately 12:50 p.m., there was a second call regarding a man unconscious - later identified as Garnica - in the same area, where he was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

No suspect is in custody and the shooting remains under active investigation.

