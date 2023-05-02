Police ID Man Killed By Tow Truck In Montgomery County

Juan Antonio Lamas Salcido, 51, of Gaithersburg, has been identified by members of the Montgomery County Department of Police as the victim who was killed on Friday, April 28.

The crash was reported at approximately 2 a.m. on Friday on Wightman Road near Aspenwood Lane in Gaithersburg.

According to investigators, a 2017 Ford F-450 tow truck was traveling north on Wightman Road when it struck Lamas Salcido's 2021 Nissa Versa as he was making a left turn onto eastbound Aspenwood Lane.

Lamas Salcido was pronounced dead at the scene. No foul play was suspected.

The fatal incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash or events leading up to the collision has been asked to contact investigators at the Montgomery County Department of Police by calling (240) 773-6620.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.