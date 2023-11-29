Police ID Capitol Heights Man Found With Gunshot Wounds After Single-Car Crash In Silver Spring

Police and paramedics were called at around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28 to the 3600 block of Spruell Drive in Silver Spring following reports of a Toyota that had crashed into a parked vehicle.

After pulling 20-year-old Orlando Alexander Satz, Jr. from his Corolla, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel were providing first aid when they reportedly found him suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, officials said.

His death is now being investigated as a homicide, according to a police spokesperson.

The Capitol Heights resident's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

More details are expected to be released.

