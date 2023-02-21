Woodbridge Teen Killed In Fiery Early Morning I-95 Crash In Montgomery County: State Police

A teen from Virginia was killed early on Tuesday morning after crashing into a tree off the roadway on I-495 in Montgomery County, state police officials announced.

Tera King, 18, of Woodbridge, was identified by police as the driver of a Chevrolet Cobalt that crashed shortly after 5 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 on the interstate near Route 355 in Rockville.

Investigators say that King was driving eastbound on I-495 when for unknown reasons, she veered off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and tree.

King was pronounced dead at the scene by Montgomery County EMS personnel, and a 20-year-old passenger was transported by an ambulance to Suburban Hospital for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal incident, or the events leading up to the crash has been asked to contact Maryland State Police investigators at the Rockville Barrack by calling (301) 424-2101.

