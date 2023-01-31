Woman Found Dead Posted Series Of TikTok Videos Before Maryland Disappearance

A Montgomery County woman who was found dead after disappearing last December posted a series of videos up until the day she was last seen, according to her apparent TikTok account.

While most videos of Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez show herself singing and joking, some are troubling.

The 20-year-old Rockville woman was found dead along the ICC over the weekend, Montgomery County Police Department said. She had last been seen on Dec. 30 in her Braxfield Court apartment, police said.

Her body was found in the Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park around 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28.

Chavez-Dominguez posted a series of videos, including one commemorating an apparent pregnancy and one with her using a filter that pictured Chavez-Dominguez battered and bruised, two weeks before her disappearance.

Chavez-Dominguez was active on social media up until Dec. 30, 2022, the reported day of her disappearance. She was last seen with a "hispanic male" according to Daily Mail and People Magazine.

Her body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy will be conducted to officially determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the homicide suspect. Callers may remain anonymous.

