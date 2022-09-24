Woman Fights Off Burglar, Attempted Rapist After Attack At Silver Spring Apartment, Police Say

A Maryland woman was able to fight off a would-be rapist at her Silver Spring apartment during a burglary, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police.

Officials said that at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, in the 800 block of Northampton Drive in Silver Spring, a woman was attacked from behind by an unknown man, officials said.

According to detectives from the department’s Special Victims Investigations Division, there was a physical struggle between the woman and the suspect, during which he sexually assaulted her.

The victim screamed, police said, and the suspect fled from the apartment in an unknown direction.

Police said that the victim was wearing a black ski mask, black hooded sweatshirt, and tan or gray cropped-length pants. They noted that he did not say anything during the assault and his race could not be determined.

Special Victims Investigations Division detectives are investigating the burglary and attempted rape.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact investigators by calling (240) 773-5400 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

