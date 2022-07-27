VIDEO: Suspect At-Large After Strong-Armed Robbery Of Montgomery County Wendy's

Police have released surveillance footage in hopes of identifying a suspect who robbed a Montgomery County Wendy's, authorities say.

Detectives responded to reports of a strong-armed robbery at the restaurant in the 14000 block of Connecticut Avenue around 6:30 p.m., Thursday, July 21, according to Montgomery County police.

Video suggests the suspect entered the Wendy's and approached the counter to order food, according to investigators. When the employee opened the register to accept change, the suspect lunged over the counter and ripped the register tray out of the drawer.

The employee and the suspect wrestled over the register tray before the suspect gained control over the tray and fled the store, police said.

The suspect is described by investigators as a black male in his twenties around 5-foot-10, with a thin build.

He was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, black socks and what appeared to be grey and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or 240-773-TIPS or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Callers may remain anonymous.

