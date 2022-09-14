Video Released Of Violent Armed Robbery At Gaithersburg Beer And Wine Store

Detectives have released a video of an armed robbery of a Montgomery County beer and wine store in an effort to identify the suspect, authorities say.

The suspect allegedly robbed Wisteria Beer and Wine located in the 13000 block of Wisteria Drive earlier this month, according to Montgomery County police.

The suspect is shown entering the store around 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, before walking behind the counter and pointing a gun at the cashier's neck while demanding cash.

The employee complied with the request and the opened the cash register drawers, taking cash from both of the registers. A customer then tried to leave the store and the suspect redirected the gun at him, telling him not to move. The suspect then demanded Newport cigarettes before fleeing the store.

Detectives describe the suspect as a black man around 20-years-old, with long black braids or lots with a metallic gold cuff on the right side. He is also said to have a goatee. He was wearing a black durag under and black baseball cap, with a black long-sleeved shirt under a black short sleeve t-shirt. He was also wearing black baggy sweatpants and white Nike sneakers with black laces.

To access the video released of the incident, click here.

Anyone with information about this suspect or this crime is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or 240-773-TIPS or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.