USPS Offers $50K Reward After Maryland Letter Carrier Is Robbed In Downtown Silver Spring

A lucrative reward has been offered in Maryland for information that leads to the apprehension of a suspect who targeted a United States Postal Service letter carrier in downtown Silver Spring.

Up to $50,000 is up for grabs for tipsters that help identify and locate a man wanted for robbing a mailman at approximately 8;30 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 on East West Highway in Silver Spring.

The suspect was described as being an African American in his late 20s who is approximately 5-foot-10 with an average build. At the time of the incident in Silver Spring, he was carrying an orange jacket.

He then fled in a red vehicle that was described as a Jeep Cherokee or Jeep Compass.

Officials have advised that anyone who recognizes or comes into contact with the suspect should not attempt to apprehend him themselves.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or robbery has been asked to contact the US Postal Inspection Service by calling 1-877-876-2455, saying “law enforcement” and referencing case number 3938890.

