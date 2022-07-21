Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice
USPS Mail Truck Destroyed By Engine Fire In Darnestown

Annie DeVoe
A USPS mail truck was destroyed by a fire that broke out in Montgomery County.
A USPS mail truck was destroyed by a fire that broke out in Montgomery County. Photo Credit: Pete Pringer via Twitter/@mcfrsPIO

A scorching day got even hotter outside a Montgomery County house after a mail truck caught on fire behind their Darnestown home, authorities say.

The flames began around 12:30 p.m. near the rear of the home on the 14200 block of Seneca Road, Thursday, July 21, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

The driver of the vehicle indicated that there was a mechanical issue when the engine was started, causing smoke and flames to rise up from the gas combustion engine.

No serious injuries have been reported in the incident.

