USPIS Offers $50K Reward For Info Leading To Arrest Of Letter Carrier Robber In Maryland

A massive reward is being offered by the United States Postal Service Inspection Service (USPIS) following the robbery of a letter carrier in the region.

USPIS announced that it will be offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a robber who targeted a mailman earlier this week in Maryland.

The alleged robbery happened shortly before 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 in the 7600 block of Coddle Harbor Lane in Potomac.

Officials said that the suspect is a Black man who is approximately 5-foot-8 with an average build, in his late 20s or early 30s.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black durag or dread sock that was possibly covering long dreads or braids. He was also in a blue sweatshirt, light-colored jeans, and sporting white and black Nike sneakers.

Investigators noted that the suspect appears to have a beard that was partially covered by a light-colored surgical mask at the time of the reported incident.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact USPIS by calling 1-877-876-2455 and reference case number 38698070.

