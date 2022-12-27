US Marshals Capture Trio In Silver Spring Parking Garage Gunpoint Robbery

Montgomery County Police have arrested and charged three suspects accused of an armed robbery and separate shooting incident that occurred back in June 2022, authorities say.

Nathan Elijah Barnes, 21, of Washington DC, Brian Odell Brown, 19, of Suitland, and Demonte Martez Hewitt, 21, of Washington DC are accused of being involved in an armed robbery and separate shooting that occurred within a week in June 2022 in the Montgomery County area, according to Montgomery County police.

Investigators say n Thursday, June 9, a man was robbed at gunpoint by four suspects, in a parking garage located at 8100 Fenton St around 3 a.m. The suspects obtained the victim’s personal property and fled the area.

Less than a week later on Wednesday, June 15, around 3 a.m., a man was confronted by three suspects with handguns before being shot, in the 900 block of Silver Spring Ave. The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives were able to determine the incidents were related and developed Barnes, Bowen and Hewitt as suspects.

Barnes was arrested on Friday, August 9, in Prince George’s County, on unrelated charges. He was extradited to Montgomery County Correctional Facility where he is currently being held without bond.

Hewitt was arrested on Friday, October 28, in Washington, DC, by US Marshals, when he appeared in court for an unrelated matter. He was extradited to Montgomery County Correctional Facility where he is currently being held without bond.

Bowen was arrested on Tuesday, December 13, in Prince George’s County, by US Marshals. He was transferred to Montgomery County Correctional Facility where he is currently being held without bond.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.