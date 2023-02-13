Undercover Officer Posing As 15-Year-Old Girl Solicited By Mount Airy Man Online: Police

A 51-year-old Mt. Airy man has been arrested after being accused of sexually soliciting a minor that he thought was a teenage girl, but was actually a police investigator authorities say.

Todd Eugene Immel tried to talk to a girl he believed was 15 years old on Wednesday, Jan. 18, and asked her to meet with him after a sexually explicit conversation, according to a Montgomery County Police Department spokesperson.

On Thursday, Jan. 19, Immel arrived to the agreed meeting point where Immel and the girl agreed to meet, where he was arrested by detectives behind the profile of the 15-year-old girl.

His arrest was announced by the Montgomery County Department of Police on Monday, Feb. 13.

Detectives believe that there are additional victims of Immel and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Immel is currently being held without bond.

Anyone with information regarding Immel, or who may have been victimized by him, has been asked to contact the department’s Vice and Intelligence Unit by calling (240) 773-5958 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.