Two Pedestrians Struck By Driver Near Busy Montgomery County Intersection (DEVELOPING)

Two pedestrians were injured by a driver in Montgomery County on Wednesday afternoon, police announced.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said that the agency is investigating a crash involving two pedestrians in the area of Muddy Branch Road and King James Way at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Officials say that the crash led to a temporary lane closure of Muddy Branch Road between West Diamond Avenue and West Deer Park Road as the department investigates the incident.

Their condition was not immediately clear on Wednesday afternoon.

No other details were released.

Additional information is expected to be released later on Wednesday afternoon as the investigation unfolds.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

