Three Teens Apprehended After Violent Armed Carjacking, Police Pursuit, Crash In Maryland

Three teens were taken into custody after an armed carjacking in Maryland that saw them take police on a pursuit before crashing earlier this week, officials said.

Zyier Brown, 18, Jayla Newman, 18, both of Washington DC, and a 16-year-old from Upper Marlboro are all facing charges for their roles in a carjacking in Gaithersburg, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

The incident began shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14 in the 7800 block of Guildberry Court, when the department received a report of a carjacking.

According to officials, the investigation determined that a man parked his blue 2015 Toyota Corolla when the three teens approached them, two of whom were armed with handguns.

They proceeded to demand the Corolla and forcibly removed the man from his car. One of the suspects also took the victim’s cell phone and threw it away before fleeing the area in the Toyota toward Snouffer School Road.

Investigating officers tracked the car to the intersection of Montgomery Village Avenue and Christopher Avenue, though when they attempted to stop the Corolla, the driver refused and instead sped away.

Police say that the teens lost control of the vehicle and crashed in the area of 270 Democracy Boulevard, at which point they were apprehended without further incident.

A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of the two handguns used in the carjacking, one of which had a drum magazine equipped.

The teens were all charged with carjacking-related charges, according to police. All three are being held in Fairfax County pending their extradition back to Montgomery County.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.