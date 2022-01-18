Three Pedestrians Killed Within Hours In Separate Fatal Crashes In MoCo

Three separate accidents led to the deaths of three pedestrians within hours of each other on Jan. 17 in Montgomery County, according to police.

Two of the accidents are being investigated as hit-and-run crashes.

A 70-year-old man from Adelphi was killed in the first accident that happened around 5:30 p.m. at New Hampshire Avenue and Eltron road in Silver Spring, according to Montgomery County Police.

The driver of a 2014 Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on New Hampshire Ave., approaching Elton Rd., when he collided with the pedestrian who was crossing southbound New Hampshire Ave., from east to west, officials say. The driver remained on the scene.

The second pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run at around 6:20 p.m. at Veirs Mill Rd. and Ferrara Ave. in Wheaton.

A 59-year-old woman was attempting to cross Veirs Mill Rd. from north to south when a silver or light blue 2012-2015 Volkswagen Passat crashed into her, according to police.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and the vehicle fled.

Then hours later, a third pedestrian was killed in another hit-and-run that took place at 11:10 p.m. at I-495 and Route 29. Maryland State Police were called to a report of a body on the shoulder of the road.

Investigators say 32-year-old Danny Junior Beckford of DC was walking near the scene when he was struck by a vehicle and died.

Police are still trying to determine what sort of car hit Beckford and why he was walking on the road at the time.

