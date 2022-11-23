Teen, Minors Busted For Attempted Audi Carjacking At Silver Spring Grocery Store: Police

The owner of an Audi was able to fight off a teen and two minors who viciously beat him outside a Maryland grocery store before the trio was ultimately apprehended by police in Montgomery County, officials announced.

Washington, DC resident Kaiyon Denell Porter, and two juvenile suspects are facing charges following a violent attempted carjacking that saw a Good Samaritan coming to the aid of the Audi owner, investigators say.

The incident began at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, when Montgomery County Department of Police 3rd District officers were downtown and spotted three suspicious boys peeking into vehicles in the Whole Foods parking lot.

Investigators said that the group then walked toward the Safeway parking lot in the 900 block of Thayer Avenue, at which point they spotted their victim coming to his 2018 Audi Q7 with groceries, and rushed at him.

All three suspects punched, kicked, and demanded the victim give up his car keys, according to police. which he refused. A witness saw the attack and proceeded to begin honking a car horn to draw attention to the attempted carjacking.

The suspects then fled towards the Silver Spring Metro, where patrol officers and a police K9 were able to the group after a brief foot chase. All three suspects were taken into custody and a bb gun was recovered during the arrest.

Porter was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit and charged with attempted armed carjacking and related charges. The two minors were held by the Department of Juvenile Services, and they were transported to a youth facility.

