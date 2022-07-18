Takoma Park Shooting Being Investigated As A Homicide: Police

The victim of a weekend shooting in Takoma Park has been identified as a Silver Spring man, police say.

Nurhusen Muhammed Hamid, 27, succumbed to his injuries Sunday after being shot around 11 a.m., Saturday, July 16 in the parking lot of the Advance Auto Parts store in the 6300 block of New Hampshire Avenue, Takoma Park police say.

Hamid worked as a car mechanic and authorities say that many may know Hamid by face, not by name.

Police are asking anyone who has any information about this shooting to please call Detective Charles Earle at 240-753-2734 or email him at charlese@takomaparkmd.gov.

All information will be confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.