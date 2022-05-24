Suspicious Death Under Investigation In Montgomery County: Police

Authorities in Montgomery County are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home in Silver Spring.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the 1700 block of East West Highway just after 12 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, Montgomery County Police said.

Upon arrival, they found an adult male dead inside the residence. No arrests have been made and there is no known threat to the community, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be shared once it is made available.

