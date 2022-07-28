Suspects At Large After Armed Robbery, Tying Up Montgomery County Gas Station Clerk: Police

Images have been released of two men who allegedly tied up and robbed a gas station employee at gunpoint in Gaithersburg, authorities say.

The men entered the Sunoco Gas Station in the 8300 block of Colesville Road to use the lottery machine around 1:13 p.m., Wednesday, June 22, according to Montgomery County Police.

After a few minutes, the men requested assistance, which required the employee to leave the secured cashier area.

When the employee opened the door to the secured cashier area, the suspects forced their way in and displayed a handgun, police added.

The suspects tied up the employee's hands before stealing an undisclosed amount of cash and fleeing on foot, say officials.

The armed suspect is described as a black man in his 40s with a stocky build. He was wearing a red baseball hat, white t-shirt, and blue jeans with rips in the knees.

The second suspect is also described as a black man in his 40s, with a medium build. He was wearing a black Nike sweatband around a gray and white baseball cap, a white t-shirt, and black shorts.

Anyone with information about these suspects or this crime is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or 240-773-TIPS or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Callers may remain anonymous.

