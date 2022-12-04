Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: Person Dumped In Hillandale After Being Shot Elsewhere: Sources Say
Police & Fire

Suspect Sought For Stealing Car And Then Crashing It In Potomac Last Year: Police

David Cifarelli
Facebook @davidcifarelli Email me Read More Stories
Surveillance image of the suspect
Surveillance image of the suspect Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department

Montgomery County Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that could lead them to identify a suspect who stole a car and then crashed it last year. 

Police found an abandoned white Mazda CX9 that was reported stolen from a Potomac home in the overnight hours of December 16, 2021, police said. The car was located shortly after 2 a.m. on Dec. 17. 

Investigators have since released surveillance images of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact police at (240) 773- 6710 or at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.    

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.