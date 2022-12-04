Suspect Sought For Stealing Car And Then Crashing It In Potomac Last Year: Police

Montgomery County Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that could lead them to identify a suspect who stole a car and then crashed it last year.

Police found an abandoned white Mazda CX9 that was reported stolen from a Potomac home in the overnight hours of December 16, 2021, police said. The car was located shortly after 2 a.m. on Dec. 17.

Investigators have since released surveillance images of the suspect and are asking anyone with information to contact police at (240) 773- 6710 or at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

