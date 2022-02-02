Surveillance Footage Captures Maryland LensCrafters Robbery (VIDEO)

Surveillance video footage captured a robbery of a LensCrafters store in Bethesda and now police are looking for the suspects, officials say.

Three men entered the store located in the 7100 block of Arlington Rd., after one of the suspects smashed through a glass door on Dec. 1, 2021, according to Montgomery County Police.

The suspects removed merchandise from the shelves, placed them inside a plastic bag and fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information regarding these three suspects or this crime is asked to call the 2nd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6710 or 240-773-TIPS, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects. Callers can remain anonymous.

