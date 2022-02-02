Contact Us
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Return to your home site

Menu

Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton

Nearby Sites

  • Anne Arundel
    serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Breaking News: Two Officers Killed At Bridgewater College in Virginia
Police & Fire

Surveillance Footage Captures Maryland LensCrafters Robbery (VIDEO)

Joe Gomez
Email me Read More Stories
Police released footage of the robbery.
Police released footage of the robbery. Video Credit: mcpdmedia

Surveillance video footage captured a robbery of a LensCrafters store in Bethesda and now police are looking for the suspects, officials say.

Three men entered the store located in the 7100 block of Arlington Rd., after one of the suspects smashed through a glass door on Dec. 1, 2021, according to Montgomery County Police.

The suspects removed merchandise from the shelves, placed them inside a plastic bag and fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information regarding these three suspects or this crime is asked to call the 2nd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6710 or 240-773-TIPS, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects. Callers can remain anonymous.   

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.