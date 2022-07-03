Contact Us
Police & Fire

Son Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Father At Bethesda Home Over The Weekend

David Cifarelli
Sergio Elysee Koyangbo
Sergio Elysee Koyangbo Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department

Montgomery Police have arrested a young man for allegedly stabbing his father to death, the department shared on Monday, March 7.

Sergio Elysee Koyangbo, 20, was arrested for the fatal stabbing of his father, 46-year-old David Beasley. 

Authorities were able to arrest and charge Koyangbo with first-degree murder after speaking with witnesses and residents and collecting evidence at the home where the event occurred. 

Police were called to a home in the 5600 block of Lambeth Road for a reported stabbing at around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 6. 

When they got there, officers found Beasley inside the home with stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. 

Koyangbo is being held without bail. The Chief Medical Examiner's Office in Baltimore will determine an official manner and cause of death for Beasley. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

