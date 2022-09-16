Sniper Who Terrorized Washington D.C. In Attempt To Regain Child Custody Denied Parole

The state of Virginia has denied parole to a convicted killer who terrorized Washington, D.C. with random sniper shootings nearly 20 years ago, reports Fox Baltimore.

Lee Boyd Malvo, 37, was denied parole, with the Virginia Parole Board ruling that the killer is still a risk to the community after the October 2002 attacks. His request for parole was rejected on Tuesday, Aug. 30, continues the outlet.

Malvo committed the killings with John Allen Muhammad in an alleged effort for Muhammad to get custody of his children by killing his ex-wife in a way that could be framed as a random act. Muhammad was executed in 2009. Malvo is serving a life-sentence at a super maximum-security prison in Virginia. To read the full report by Fox Baltimore, click here.

