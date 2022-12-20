Small Dog Knocks Over Smoldering Sage, Sparks Montgomery County Apartment Fire: Officials

Authorities say that a small dog may have been the culprit that led to a partial evacuation of an apartment complex in Montgomery County.

First responders from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services were called to the scene of a fire at the Waterford Towers apartment complex in the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard in Burtonsville on Monday, Dec. 19, according to a department spokesperson.

The fire was reported on the second floor of the 12-story building and was contained to one unit, though smoke permeated through several floors, causing damage to other residences.

According to investigators, the fire started in a bedroom inside the complex that was sparked by smoldering sage that had not been extinguished before the resident left the apartment.

Officials say that the sage may have been knocked off a table by a small dog, which escaped as firefighters arrived to investigate the incident.

The damage is estimated to be less than $50,000, though one person and the dog - which was uninjured - have been displaced due to the fire.

