Silver Spring Man Charged In Fatal Kensington Collision: Police

A Silver Spring man has been arrested and charged with a fatal collision that occurred in the Kensington area last year, authorities said.

Gustavo Santos Campos, 42, has been arrested and charged with criminally negligent manslaughter, negligent driving and failure to control speed on March 15, Montgomery County Police said.

Police and fire officials responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Franklin Street around 3:50 p.m. on November 16, 2021, police said.

Investigators said Campos was driving his blue 2006 Toyota Tacoma when he collided with a 2007 Toyota 4Runner while it was trying to cross the intersection.

The driver, 72-year-old Michaele Anne Belford, died from her injuries the next day.

According to Belford's obituary, "Those who best knew Michaele Anne will her remember always as a loving mother and caring wife who knew well what a home is and good family should be."

Belford left behind her husband, two children and several grandchildren among many other family members and friends.

