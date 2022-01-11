Silver Spring Hit-Run Driver Indicted For Running Red Light, Crosswalk Crash, Police Say

Authorities say that a 22-year-old man has been charged in a 10-count indictment in Maryland for a felony hit-and-run crash in May that left his victim with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Silver Spring resident Davee Mannah Kromah was charged this week for a hit-and-run collision with the lead charges of felony hit-and-run and life-threatening injury resulting from driving a motor vehicle in a criminally negligent manner, officials announced.

At approximately 9:50 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, investigators from the Montgomery County Department of Police said that Kromah was driving north on Columbia Pike in a dark gray 2014 Ford Fusion when he ran a red light and struck a man who was in a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Prelude Drive.

Officers were able to identify the make and model of the suspect’s vehicle and the damaged Ford was located on Heather Hollow Circle, close to Kromah’s home and officers identified him as the possible driver.

The department's Collision Reconstruction Unit detectives interviewed Kromah, and during the investigation, discovered evidence that connected him to the hit-and-run.

