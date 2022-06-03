Silver Spring Gunman Accused Of Killing Teen Nabbed In Metro Station: Police

A 20-year-old Silver Spring man has been charged in a Wheaton shooting that left a 17-year-old victim dead, authorities announced.

Cardel Chaney is accused of gunning down Devin Dickey, of Silver Spring, near Georgia Avenue and Reedie Drive around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, March 4, Montgomery County police said.

Officers found Dickey at the scene with a gunshot wound, and he was transported to an area hospital, where he died.

Officers spoke with witnesses and obtained a physical description of the suspect. Inside the Wheaton Metro Station, officers found a man, later identified as Chaney, who matched the suspect's description.

Working in conjunction with Metro Transit Police Department, detectives viewed the surveillance footage and recovered items of evidentiary value in the metro station that connected Chaney to Dickey’s death.

Chaney was placed under arrest and transported to the Central Processing Unit where he has been charged with second-degree murder. He was being held without bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.