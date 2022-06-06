Silver Spring Contractor Dies In ATV Crash

The victim of a fatal ATV crash in Silver Spring has been identified as a well-liked contractor.

Paul Benedict Herbert, 52, was found with serious injuries and pronounced dead on the scene after the single vehicle collision on the 1100 block of Briggs Chaney Road shortly after 5 pm., Friday, June 3, Montgomery County Police say.

He was identified by those who knew him on social media as the owner of a local construction company.

Investigators do not suspect foul play in this case.

Herbert's body was transported to a medical examiner for an autopsy to determine an exact cause of death. This is an active and ongoing investigation.

