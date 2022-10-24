Shootout Shakes Silver Spring During Monday Morning Rush Hour

Authorities have released surveillance footage of gunmen who fired at each other striking nearby cars and businesses Monday, Oct. 24 (scroll for video).

The two black males were shooting at each other at the intersection of Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive around 10:35 a.m. in Silver Spring, county police said.

A CAVA restaurant and a passing car were struck by bullets. No injuries were reported on scene and detectives believe that this shooting was contained between the two males.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding these suspects or this crime to call the 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870 or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

