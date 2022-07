An investigation is reportedly underway after an alleged shooting at a Silver Spring pool, according to initial unconfirmed reports.

The shooting allegedly happened sometime around 3 p.m., Wednesday, July 17 at the Glenmont pool at 12621 Dalewood Drive, the report continues.

The scene is reportedly not secure.

This is a developing story, check back for more.

