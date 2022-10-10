Seven Climate Change Protesters Arrested After Shutting Down I-495 In Silver Spring

Seven protesters from across the country were arrested by Maryland State Police troopers during a climate change demonstration in Montgomery County on Monday morning.

Traffic was tied up along a stretch of I-495 at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10 near the Inner Loop at Route 29 for a group of protesters dressed in neon vests, holding signs, and blocking the roadway.

The preliminary investigation determined that more than 10 pedestrians were sitting in the road during the protest, blocking all lanes of traffic and forcing state police intervention.

Troopers from the Rockville and College Park barracks, with an assist from Montgomery County Police, asked the protestors multiple times to leave so they could be issued a criminal citation, according to investigators.

After several warnings, those who did not comply were arrested without incident.

Those apprehended:

Nora Swisher, 32, of Maryland;

Jason Goward, 38, of Michigan;

William Regan, 43, of Oregon;

Holley White, 58, of New York;

Andrew Hinz, 61, of Maryland;

Mary Osterbrink, 68, of North Carolina;

Robert Achison, 74, of Vermont.

During the protest, traffic was diverted off the beltway until the road could be cleared, though it was backed up for miles during the incident. The interstate was reopened by 11:15 a.m.

All seven people arrested were charged with obstructing or hindering the free passage of another in a public place or on a public conveyance and failing to obey law enforcement officer who attempts to prevent a disturbance to the public peace.

They were arrested and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Center for processing.

