Serial Fraudster Accused Of Purchasing Two Vehicles From Montgomery County Dealership: Police

Police have arrested a Randallstown man in connection to the fraudulent purchase of two vehicles from a Silver Spring dealership in early July, authorities say.

Phillip Young, 22, is accused of fraudulently purchasing a 2020 Silver Toyota Prius, and a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid from Jim Coleman Nissan with two fraudulent checks on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 5, according to Montgomery County police.

Bank of America notified the dealership of the fraudulent checks on Wednesday, July 13.

The two vehicles were then entered into a stolen vehicle database, and were recovered by the Baltimore Police Department the same day.

On Wednesday, July 27, Young was arrested and charged with auto theft and forgery-related charges.

Young has also been charged with auto theft and forgery charges in two different cases in Baltimore County and in a case in Dauphin County, PA.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.