Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
Montgomery Daily Voice serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton

Police & Fire

Serial Fraudster Accused Of Purchasing Two Vehicles From Montgomery County Dealership: Police

Annie DeVoe
Annie DeVoe
Montgomery County Police
Montgomery County Police Photo Credit: Montgomery County Police Department (Facebook)

Police have arrested a Randallstown man in connection to the fraudulent purchase of two vehicles from a Silver Spring dealership in early July, authorities say.

Phillip Young, 22, is accused of fraudulently purchasing a 2020 Silver Toyota Prius, and a 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid from Jim Coleman Nissan with two fraudulent checks on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 5, according to Montgomery County police.

Bank of America notified the dealership of the fraudulent checks on Wednesday, July 13.

The two vehicles were then entered into a stolen vehicle database, and were recovered by the Baltimore Police Department the same day.

On Wednesday, July 27, Young was arrested and charged with auto theft and forgery-related charges.

Young has also been charged with auto theft and forgery charges in two different cases in Baltimore County and in a case in Dauphin County, PA.

