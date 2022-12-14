Seems Fishy: Armed Robbers Come Up Empty After Targeting Silver Spring Seafood Spot, Police Say

Police have released surveillance video of a suspect who attempted to rob a seafood business in Montgomery County, authorities say.

The suspect reportedly entered Karen's Seafood, located in the 13800 block of Outlet Drive, and threatened several patrons inside with a firearm, demanding money around 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 7, according to Montgomery County police.

When the patrons failed to comply with the suspect's demands for money, the suspect then went to an employee at the cash register before fleeing the scene without obtaining any money.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 5-feet, 8-inches to 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 180-200 pounds. He was wearing a black mask, black hooded coat, black pants with white stripes down the side and dark shoes. He was carrying a firearm and a gray backpack.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070 or (240) 773-TIPS, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of this suspect. Callers may remain anonymous.

To watch the surveillance footage released by police, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.